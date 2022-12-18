Making space for the Winter Dance: Diverse clinics abound at Bozeman Ice Festival

BOZEMAN — Trevor Hahn untied the climbing rope from his harness after completing a lap on Switchback Falls and stepped carefully over to his backpack.

"Watch out, blind guy swinging sharp objects!" he joked to his friends as he collected and packed up his ice tools and crampons next to the frozen waterfall. The group was standing in Hyalite Canyon, an epicenter of North American ice climbing. They were gathered just down the mountainside from a massive overhanging spire of ice up which the route Winter Dance set the modern standard for climbing vertical ice and, in part, led to Hyalite helping drive the sport's growth.

Hahn, a 46-year-old sculptor and experienced rock and ice climber from Colorado, was climbing with guide David Egan and fellow Coloradan and experienced adaptive climber Erich Meinig, 30. On Dec. 8, Hahn and Meinig were getting in some personal climbing before participating in a larger adaptive ice climbing clinic Dec. 10–11 during the final two days of the four-day Bozeman Ice Festival. Both men are used to getting outside with non-adaptive climbers, who don't have physiological barriers to entering outdoors sports. But at the adaptive clinic, they said, they could climb in a more familiar, accepting space where everyone understands each other.

"The climbing community is kind of small," Meinig said at Spire rock climbing gym on Dec. 10. "It's even smaller if you're in the adaptive climbing community, which is one of the draws for me to come here, to see some folks I haven't seen in a while. For me it's nice to see other adaptive climbers stoke each other and get excited and plan and scheme."

The festival's adaptive clinic wasn't the only event offered for groups who are generally underrepresented or marginalized in outdoor adventure sports like ice climbing. Attendees from such groups, referred to as "affinity groups," had a choice of clinics specifically for women, for people of color, and for the LGBTQ community. Participants in the clinics represented a broad diversity of backgrounds and lived experiences, many of which make them stick out in the overwhelmingly straight, white, male world of mountain sports. The lack of a space for them and others like them, they said, can make it tough to fit in. It can leave them without mentors. And it can give rise to self-doubt, anxiety and worries about physical and psychological safety when attempting dangerous activities in remote, harsh environments.

In the affinity clinics, though, those problems can melt away, and climbers can focus on climbing.

Entering the space

"There is this optimal stress level that you want to really perform well in the mountains," said Liz Sahagun, 31, a first-generation Mexican-American climber with a doctorate in neuroscience. "And when you’re facing things like identity stress and you’re nervous about people making assumptions about you, that really messes with your physiological levels, and you’re not able to perform at the level that you want to. And there are a lot of conversations about physical safety in these spaces, but we really really face a lot of mental safety challenges that I think are important to discuss and really navigate. And that’s kind of the safety that we’re working on creating in affinity programs."

Sahagun said that when she started climbing about five years ago, "it was pretty challenging to enter that space." She didn't see many other climbers like her, so she set out and found them herself, or got them out with her. Seeing the importance of diversifying climbing, and offering people from a variety of backgrounds an inviting space in the sport, led her to found the All In Ice Fest in Ouray, Colorado, an event specifically for affinity groups.

"There’s obviously the skills they’re learning, but also just meeting more people and, honestly, meeting your role models," she said. "I didn’t have this direct connection, and I only stuck to it because I went out of my way to find them and was like, hey, you’ve kinda been doing this for a while, can we be friends and figure out how to get out there? So it’s meeting the people that you feel safe with mentally, as well as the physical component too."

Events like that are becoming more popular, whether it's affinity clinics within larger festivals, or standalone events like Paradox, an adaptive climbing festival that Meinig jokingly calls "Gimps on Ice." Having events like that, and getting more representation in climbing for groups that are generally underrepresented, he said, can hopefully show people that there are others just like them who climb ice.

"I think it's important to have that visibility because who knows how many people are out there like me and think they're the only ones who do adaptive climbing," Meinig said. "I think it's important to show people, hey, we're here. We're disabled but we do this. We crush it."

Meinig, a programmer and mechanical engineer with degrees from Colorado School of Mines and MIT, grew up with severe burn injuries and uses prostheses on his hands to hold ice tools. As a young climber and mountain athlete, he never knew of anyone like him in the sports he did.

"When I was growing up, I didn't know that there were other adaptive climbers until I met Mo," he said. "I thought I was special and I was the only one. And through her I met all the people in Paradox."

He was referring to Mo Beck, a professional climber who climbs with one hand. Beck was one of the instructors at the festival's adaptive climbing clinic.

"Adaptive’s different — you feel welcomed but you have different needs," Beck, 36, said at The Amphitheater climbing area. "And so it lowers the barrier to entry when you know people are ready for you. They know you might be slower on the approach. They know you might need special adaptations to get up the wall. They know it’s just going to be different. To come in where that’s the expectation, that’s the norm, it just makes it so much easier to get out the door and try it."

Although adaptive climbers can, and often do, climb alongside non-adaptive climbers, creating a space just for adaptive climbers offers a dynamic that is generally impossible otherwise, she said: "When everyone around you is special, no one is special, and it’s the last thing you talk about. And we talk about it all the time, right, because where else also can I talk with some like Grace [Miller, a Paralympian skier] who also climbs with one hand? Where else can I get that? So it’s both — we ignore it, we’re able to ignore it for a brief moment, but then also fully embrace it and grow with it."

A steep 15-minute hike up the mountainside, near the Mummy II area, the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) clinic was taking place under the careful instruction of professional climbers Sam Elias and Manoah Ainuu, both part of the BIPOC community. Elias, whose father immigrated to the U.S. from Syria, noted that he looks "a little bit different than your classical understanding of a rock climber or ice climber." Ainuu, a man with long dreads who was recently part of the first all-Black summiting of Mount Everest, also looks different than most other climbers — but not in the clinic that day. Having more visibility and representation in mountain sports, Elias said, is essential to overcoming exclusion.

"It’s complicated, and I struggle a lot," he said. "We all struggle, I think, with our personal identities and ways by which we fit into spaces, and do we belong/do we not belong? And so it’s complicated and takes a lot, and it’s always sort of evolving."

Gabrielle Rabadam, 26, a Ph.D. student in California, said that on the first day of the clinic, it was special "just to walk up to the parking lot and see brown and black faces."

"I’m honestly here mainly to find community and exhale a little bit around people who look like me," Rabadam, who is Filipino, said after climbing Feeding The Cat (WI3+). "I’ve been in mountaineering and alpine climbing for over three years, and this is really the first year I’ve been able to find spaces to be with partners who I feel more seen by, and in spaces where I feel like I can take up more space."

Climbing ice and rock is inherently dangerous. It's physically and mentally draining. In those settings, where trying something sometimes ends with failing, and where the stakes are often high, it's especially important to be in a space where you feel comfortable and accepted, she said. Being around people who have similar life experiences can offer that space, and learning from professional climbers who are also part of your community, who share your identity, can be transformative.

"You’re already doing stuff that’s hard, and it requires a lot of vulnerability to put yourself in a position to learn from somebody else for these technical skills," she said. "And if you don’t feel like that person sees you and sees your humanity and sees the nuances to how you move through the world as a person of color, then that mentoring relationship that a lot of us need to get into these sports, it just doesn’t really thrive without already built-in trust."

Being in that space can lead to progression that other settings might stifle, Rabadam said: "Being able to show up as myself has meant a lot, just in terms of being able to feel comfortable asking for help or feedback on technique. And there’s just a certain amount of trust there that it doesn’t trigger impostor syndrome all of a sudden just because somebody gives me feedback on my footwork. I’m like, thank you, am I doing it right now? Instead of, oh, do they not think I belong out here? It makes that learning process much easier."

Calvin Smith, a climber and mountain guide from the Yakima Nation, works with Climbers of Color, a Seattle-based nonprofit promoting BIPOC participation in outdoor sports. Standing in a small cave next to Feeding The Cat on Dec. 11, he said, "I think at times I can overthink what these spaces mean, but in the end it’s just coming as you are, physically, emotionally, spiritually and whatnot, and being able to have a good smile and laughs, and learn about perspectives of other people, in the greatest setting ever."

"I’m going to steal the words of my cousin Conner Ryan," he said, "He’s from the Hunkpapa Lakota Tribes, I love how he describes it: Justice for these communities — Indigenous, Native Americans, people of color — justice for these communities is solutions for everybody that will make the world a better place to live in for everybody."

What it's not about

Back down on the spacious belay platform at The Amphitheater, climbers fiddled with prostheses, ate candy, belayed partners up the ice and shouted encouragement, or directional guides, to those above. It's important, Hahn said, "to be in a community of people that understand that it's totally cool to have a vision-impaired, blind climber, or someone with another barrier to climb with you, to be your climbing partner. There's a huge community here of adaptive climbers and I came up to be part of that community."

Hahn said there's also an element of collaboration that springs up among adaptive climbers: "Getting together with other adaptive climbers, you can pull together strengths. I might, as a visually impaired climber, I can't exactly find the approach or how to get to the actual thing or up to the climb. And someone else with a mobility issue might not be able to carry any weight, but I can help out with the ropes or trad gear or ice climbing gear, so we can work together and accomplish big things together."

Meinig said that the importance of adaptive climbing is to create a space for people with barriers — whether it be visual impairment, missing limbs or chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis or cerebral palsy — to get out and climb. What it's not about, he stressed, is "inspiration porn," or how good it makes other people feel to see adaptive climbers climbing.

"A lot of times people see us, they're like, oh, this person's disabled but they're climbing, that's so inspiring," he said. "A lot of folks here hate that, because it's like, we're climbers, but we're also not just here to inspire you. I think another adaptive climber [said that] it's reducing when you say, 'that's so inspiring.' You're kind of missing the forest for the trees."

In spaces made just for adaptive climbers, that reductive slight becomes a punchline, he said: "We make jokes about that all the time, like, oh Trevor that's so inspiring just watching you pack. It's so inspiring to watch you drive, Shane. We make those jokes to each other all the time, it's kind of like our inside joke."

But that's not to say that adaptive climbers only climb with each other. Hahn said he hopes people can broaden their conception of who makes a good climbing partner and, in the process, get more people out climbing.

"Next time anyone's going out for an adventure, try to think of someone who might contribute to a team in a way you might not think that they'd contribute," he said. "So, someone might bring jokes, or someone might have a good attitude, or do something to lift the team spirit. And that might be someone with a barrier."