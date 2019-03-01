A man was fatally shot in Pablo on Thursday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff and Coroner Don Bell said a call came into the 911 center at 9:39 p.m. regarding a shooting on Division Street in Pablo. Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police and Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded along with Montana Highway Patrol.
They found a male that had been shot several times.
"The male was transported to St. Luke's Hospital by ambulance where he died from his wounds," Bell said in a statement. "The suspect shooter is in custody at the Lake County Jail and witnesses are being interviewed."
Bell said the name of the victim hasn't been released because all family members haven't yet been notified.
This story will be updated.