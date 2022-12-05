Man accused of arson in Missoula jailed on $100K

A Missoula man was jailed on three felony charges following accusations that he set two cars on fire and led deputies on a car chase through the Wye over the weekend.

Robert S. Leuphold, 58, is charged with two counts of arson and one count of criminal endangerment, all felonies. He’s also charged with fleeing from or eluding a peace office and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

Felony arson is punishable by up to a 20-year sentence in the Montana State Prison, and criminal endangerment carries a 10-year maximum sentence.

Charging documents allege that on Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to Antelope Drive in Missoula after getting calls that a man was breaking car windows, pouring gasoline on the vehicles and setting them ablaze.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, he saw two cars fully engulfed in flames. They were parked about 10 feet from a house, where there were multiple people, including children. A witness gave law enforcement a description of the alleged events and the suspect, later identified as Leuphold.

The responding deputy was informed other law enforcement was chasing a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle, a white and blue Ford.

At 12:59 a.m. another deputy got a report about the incident. He saw a Ford truck that matched the suspect vehicle's description on I-90 between the Reserve Street exit and the Wye, charging documents state.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights and saw a man, identified as Leuphold, get out of the driver’s seat. Leuphold got back into the Ford and kept traveling west on the interstate, charging documents allege. Leuphold refused to stop, and did “S-turn” maneuvers along the freeway.

He passed the Wye exit ramps, and eventually used an emergency vehicle-only turn around area to flip and travel east on I-90, where he turned onto the Wye exit ramp. He traveled onto Highway 10 West, according to court documents.

Leuphold accelerated through the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 10 and then stopped in the roadway. Deputies eventually disabled Leuphold’s car and arrested him. They noted his clothing smelled strongly of gasoline.

At Leuphold’s initial appearance on Monday, Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal set bail at $100,000. He’s also ordered to stay at least 1,500 feet away from the Antelope Drive residence.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Missoula County District Court.