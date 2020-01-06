Two women left the Poverello Center after a fight broke out in the men's dorm there Friday night. The man who police said invited them to stay at his motel room is now in custody for sexual assault.
According to Missoula police, William Gerhardt Soeffker met two women, ages 40 and 46, at the Poverello Center on Friday evening. The women said they were upset about something that had occurred in the shelter and did not want to stay there, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Monday.
Although the police report did not detail the incident at the shelter, an assault at the Poverello Center the same night left one man dead, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. The women did not appear to be connected to the assault. One man had been arrested in connection with the incident but was released without charges; authorities are investigating a claim of self defense.
Soeffker invited them to stay at his room at a motel on the 1400 block of West Broadway, Welsh said.
The three were watching TV when Soeffker reportedly began reaching for one of the women.
"According to the complainant, at one point he began touching her and grabbing at her inappropriately," Welsh said.
Police responded to the room at about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Welsh said.
Soeffker, who was still booked at the county jail on $500 bond, is charged in Missoula Municipal Court with one count of sexual assault, a misdemeanor.