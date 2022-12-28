Man accused of hitting, killing woman on Highway 200 near Potomac

A man is facing a homicide charge after he was arrested on suspicion of striking and killing a woman with his car near Potomac on Highway 200 last week.

Kerry G. Drew, 68, is charged with two felony counts: vehicular homicide while under the influence, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. If convicted of the two charges, Drew faces a maximum possible penalty of 35 years in the Montana State Prison.

Montana Highway Patrol was sent to a scene on Highway 200 about 2 miles east of Potomac in the early morning hours of Dec. 22. Troopers got a report that two pedestrians were hooking up a tow rope on a pickup truck to get a stuck car out of a snowbank.

Authorities determined Drew was driving a Toyota 4Runner when he approached the people trying to get the car out of the snow, according to Missoula County charging documents.

He drove off the road to the right, striking the pickup’s driver-side door and also a woman pedestrian, the affidavit alleges. She was found about 140 feet away from where the initial impact occurred, and died at the scene.

Two other people were injured during the collision, including a man who was underneath the pickup attaching a tow rope, according to charging documents.

One witness who was sitting in the pickup truck told law enforcement that Drew appeared to be speeding when he suddenly steered right, going off the road and colliding into the pedestrians and parked car.

Drew was located and arrested. Jail staff found a baggie in his sock with a substance believed to be methamphetamine. It was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for testing.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Andrew Jenks is prosecuting the case. Drew is being represented by the public defenders office.

He is currently being held in the Missoula County jail on a $100,000 bail. His arraignment date is set for Jan. 9 in Missoula County District Court.