Man accused of making threats at Johnston Street shelter jailed on $450K

A Missoula man is jailed on $450,000 bail after he was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a gun at people staying at Missoula’s Johnson Street shelter.

Charles R. Grabert, 33, is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person, along with one misdemeanor charge of fleeing or eluding a peace officer.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Missoula police responded to the Johnson Street shelter for calls reporting someone was threatening people with a gun at the facility. An employee told law enforcement the suspect was wearing a red bandanna and was pointing a handgun at residents while making threats, according to charging documents.

Another witness said the suspect threatened to kill him while the gun was pointed.

An officer located a suspect car and made eye contact with the driver, a man wearing a red bandanna. There was another person riding in the passenger seat.

Charging documents state that the officer tried to stop the car, but it didn’t yield and drove away fast. The chase lasted for several minutes at high speeds and on icy roads. The officer eventually found the car stopped in the middle of River Road in Missoula. He saw the man in a red bandanna run from the car and hop a fence.

Officers located, arrested and identified Grabert. He said he wanted an attorney and was not questioned by police, charging documents stated. No weapon was found on Grabert’s person or outside of the car. Authorities applied for a search warrant to look through the car. Charging documents didn’t mention if the warrant returned a gun.

Grabert was also charged on Friday with felony intimidation stemming from an October incident in Clinton.

At Grabert’s initial appearance on Friday afternoon, the Montana Office of Public Defenders was appointed to represent him. Grabert's arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9 in Missoula County District Court.