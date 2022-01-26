 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Man accused of pointing handgun at health center employees in Missoula

  • 0

A Missoula man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at two employees Tuesday evening at the Dignity Center.

Christopher Saucedo, 29, is charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon. He is detained in the Missoula jail awaiting his first court appearance.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Broadway Street around 5:24 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun, according to a Wednesday news release. Dispatch relayed that the suspect was walking to the 400 block of West Alder Street “to shoot the employees’ boss.”

The suspect was identified as Saucedo — it was determined from talking to witnesses that he became upset after being asked to leave the Dignity Center when they closed at 5 p.m.

He allegedly showed a handgun and threatened to shoot everyone in the room, the release said. He left without physically harming anyone, but then started texting a staff member threatening to kill them and their supervisor.

People are also reading…

Officers located Saucedo getting into a car near the Poverello Center — he and three others were detained. There was no gun located on Saucedo or any of the other detained individuals. Police seized the vehicle after the owner declined to have it searched and are awaiting a warrant to see if the gun is inside.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Donetsk residents yearn for peace and stability as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News