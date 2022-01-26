Man accused of pointing handgun at health center employees in Missoula

A Missoula man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at two employees Tuesday evening at the Dignity Center.

Christopher Saucedo, 29, is charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon. He is detained in the Missoula jail awaiting his first court appearance.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Broadway Street around 5:24 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun, according to a Wednesday news release. Dispatch relayed that the suspect was walking to the 400 block of West Alder Street “to shoot the employees’ boss.”

The suspect was identified as Saucedo — it was determined from talking to witnesses that he became upset after being asked to leave the Dignity Center when they closed at 5 p.m.

He allegedly showed a handgun and threatened to shoot everyone in the room, the release said. He left without physically harming anyone, but then started texting a staff member threatening to kill them and their supervisor.

Officers located Saucedo getting into a car near the Poverello Center — he and three others were detained. There was no gun located on Saucedo or any of the other detained individuals. Police seized the vehicle after the owner declined to have it searched and are awaiting a warrant to see if the gun is inside.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.