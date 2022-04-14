Man accused of selling fentanyl pills to teens in Missoula pleads not guilty

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges accusing him of selling fentanyl pills to teenagers last spring, leading to one death.

Christopher R. Clark was arraigned and charged with two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and three counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies.

Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta presided at the arraignment hearing.

Clark turned himself in to authorities last month.

On May 29, 2021, Missoula police responded to a house on Bordeaux Boulevard for a report of an 18-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing from a possible drug overdose, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on March 2.

The victim, Tasia Mann, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Medical staff advised that the cardiac arrest she experienced was likely from a respiratory arrest following an opiate overdose, charging documents said.

Mann was one of three overdoses from a party that day. The second overdose was a 17-year-old male, who survived. The third victim was another young man who had also been at Mann's house and reportedly taken what he thought was a Percocet pill. He survived as well.

The third victim had gone to Mann’s house for a party, where he had reportedly taken half of what he thought to be a Percocet, purchased from Clark.

Authorities contacted Clark last spring, but he wasn't arrested. He admitted to selling pills to several people at the house party, saying he had received the pills from a friend out of town, according to court documents. After he had sold some pills to the victims, he returned the rest to his friend because they were causing overdoses, Clark told police.

Clark is represented by Public Defender Lisa Kauffman. His next hearing is scheduled for May 26.

Clark is currently out of custody.

