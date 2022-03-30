Man accused of shooting father in Missoula ordered to undergo evaluation at state hospital

A Missoula man accused of shooting his father, a former Missoula rural fire chief, 19 times last winter is undergoing a mental health evaluation at the state hospital.

Colton R. Merritt pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to one count of deliberate homicide. Colton called 911 on Jan. 4, 2021, and told dispatchers he shot his father, 58-year-old Daniel C. Merritt, in self-defense. Daniel was a retired Missoula Rural Fire Battalion Chief. The shooting happened at Colton's house on the 4700 block of Bailey Street, court documents allege.

Colton relayed to 911 that his father was outside his door and told him, "I am going to break in the door and put a bullet in your brain." He reported to dispatchers he believed it was an empty threat and said his father hit and kicked the door and was "eventually" able to unlock it.

As his father entered the room, Colton shot him with a 22 bolt-action rifle, he told dispatchers. Colton said he thought he fired 19 shots total and used two "clips," according to court documents.

He told investigators he thought his father was armed, but did not see his father with a gun. After shooting his father, Colton said it looked like Daniel Merritt was still alive and he shot him again to put him “out of his misery,” according to charging documents.

He indicated to law enforcement his father was abusive to him in the past. Investigators interviewed Colton's brothers and Daniel Merritt's other sons. They said they grew up in the same home and that Daniel Merritt was not abusive to them or Colton.

Last month, Missoula County District Judge Robert Deschamps ordered Colton to be evaluated at the Montana State Hospital after his attorney filed a notice saying Colton intends to rely on a "mental disease or disorder" defense. The order stipulates the evaluation be completed within a 60-day time frame of his commitment.

On March 14, another order was filed vacating a trial set in April. It says Colton was still awaiting the evaluation. When the court receives the hospital's findings, a status hearing date will be set.

