Man admits to assault on Blackfeet Reservation

A Browning man suspected of beating another man on the Blackfeet Reservation admitted to an assault charge on Monday.

Dale R. Racine, 30, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

On Nov. 19, 2021, court documents allege Racine beat another man in the head at a home in Browning. The victim was sleeping when he woke up to a banging door and people talking.

When the man sat up, he saw Racine and another person rushing toward him. He was struck multiple times in the head and hit once in the hand and leg. The victim was treated for his injuries, the press release stated.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

Racine is in custody pending further court proceedings. Sentencing is set for Jan. 26.