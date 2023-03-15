A Heart Butte man pleaded guilty to a murder charge stemming from accusations that he murdered a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in November.

Terrance T. Aimsback, 34, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second degree murder as charged in a federal indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided at Aimsback's change of plea hearing. Sentencing is scheduled for July 26 in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. Aimsback faces a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

On Nov. 24, 2022, Aimsback called 911, claiming that the woman wasn’t waking up, but was still breathing. When authorities arrived, they noticed the victim’s body was cold and that she had been dead for hours, according to the press release.

Aimsback admitted to killing the woman when he was interviewed by law enforcement, the press release stated. The two shared an intimate partner relationship at the time of the woman’s death.

They were arguing and Aimsback beat the woman with a stick, according to the press release. She died from her injuries.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Racicot and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.