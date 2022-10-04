Man admits to stealing artifacts from Museum of the Plains Indian

A Browning man on Monday admitted to stealing culturally significant artifacts — including a grizzly bear necklace, moccasins and golden eagle feathers — from the Museum of the Plains Indian on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Preston Jay Spotted Eagle, 31, pleaded guilty to theft of government property and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years to life of supervised release, according to a news release.

The government alleged in court documents that the thefts occurred between May and August 2021, when Spotted Eagle worked at the museum as an aide.

What exactly happened?

In August 2021, the museum curator noticed a bear claw necklace was missing from its display. The curator assumed Spotted Eagle had removed the necklace because she’d given him an inventory assignment. When she asked about the artifact, Spotted Eagle allegedly told her he didn’t know what happened to it. A review of security footage ultimately implicated Spotted Eagle, according to a news release.

When he was confronted again, Spotted Eagle allegedly said he took the necklace out of the display because it had fallen. Spotted Eagle later said he found the necklace under some papers in a collection room. When the curator saw the necklace again, she noticed it was “heavily damaged.”

The museum’s curator declined Lee Montana newspapers’ request for comment.

The museum identified other missing items, including bear claws from the damaged necklace, four loose bear claws, a pair of moccasins and 26 golden eagle feathers from a war bonnet.

An investigation conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service identified Spotted Eagle as the thief. The investigation determined that Spotted Eagle removed the artifacts, photographed them on his cellphone and tried on some historic clothing items, some of which were old and delicate. He also allegedly rummaged through sacred bundles.

An appraisal of the damage to the necklace resulted in a $1,200 loss of value. The market value of the moccasins and four bear claws was $1,150, and the replacement value was $2,150. The valuation of the missing eagle feathers could be $7,800, though it does not have fair market value because the trade is illegal. The damage to the war bonnet has not been calculated.

The government alleged it was “impossible to put a monetary amount on the items, which are unique and culturally significant to the Blackfeet Tribe.”

Spotted Eagle’s sentencing is set for Feb. 8, 2023, and Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris will preside. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.