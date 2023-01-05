Man admits to strangling woman in Browning

A man charged with strangling a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation last October pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Brandon T. Weatherwax, 31, pleaded guilty to strangulation, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

Weatherwax, a Heart Butte resident, was at home with a woman in October of 2022. He assaulted the survivor for hours, which included strangling her until she was unable to breathe, according to federal court documents. Photo evidence showed the woman with bruising on her neck after the attack.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 18. Weatherwax faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He is in custody pending future proceedings, the press release stated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

Strangulation is a significant predictor of future lethal violence, and if someone has been strangled by a partner in the past, their risk of being killed by them is 10 times higher, according to Just Response, a project by the Office on Violence Against Women in the U.S. Department of Justice.