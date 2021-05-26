Man appealing to Montana Supreme Court following sexual assault sentence

A Missoula man who sexually assaulted several women in 2019 is appealing his case to the Montana Supreme Court.
Brandon James Blackgoat, 22, was found guilty in February and sentenced to a total of 105 years in the Montana State Prison for three felonies — two sexual assault charges and one sexual intercourse without consent charge, according to court documents.
Each sentence will run simultaneously to the longest sentence imposed, 80 years for one count of felony sexual assault.
The appeal was submitted to the Supreme County on April 29. Blackgoat is questioning the legality of the sentence, explained Chad Wright, Montana’s Appellate Defender Division administrator.
“Every criminal defendant has the right to appeal,” Wright said.
Blackgoat was also sentenced to 18 months in the Missoula County Detention Facility for two misdemeanor sexual assault charges. These will also run simultaneously with the 80-year sentence.
In October, Blackgoat entered Alford pleas to the sexual assault or rape of five different women from July to November in 2019. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.
He was initially charged with one count of sexual assault in late 2019. Following investigations by detectives, officials were able to identify four other victims who reported being raped or sexually assaulted by Blackgoat, according to court documents.
At the sentencing, Blackgoat received credit for 316 days of time served and was ordered to register as a level 3 sexual offender, according to court documents.
Defendants who are required to register as level 3 offenders are considered the highest-risk offenders in Montana and are designated as a threat to public safety.