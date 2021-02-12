Man arrested after second reported Missoula robbery

Missoula police arrested a 24-year-old man Thursday after a second reported robbery this week.
Employees at Mullan Station, 3420 Mullan Road, called police at 9:30 a.m. Thursday after a man came into the store and allegedly tried to pocket items, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department. When employees confronted the man, he told them he had a gun.
Support Local Journalism
Officers detained two men in the parking lot next to the store. After speaking to one of the victims, officers arrested one of the men, Dakota Eyster, and charged him with misdemeanor theft. No weapon was found.
The robbery early this week involved Blackjack Pizza on Brooks Avenue. The suspect in that case wore a ski mask and displayed a handgun while asking for cash from the register. Police said Eyster did not appear to be connected with that robbery.
Anyone with information about either robbery incident is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Ethan Smith at (406) 552-6335, with reference to MPD Case #2021-5406.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ashley Nerbovig
Crime and Courts Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.