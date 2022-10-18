Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar

A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend.

Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed into Missoula County on Monday.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Missoula police got calls about a man pointing a gun at people at a bar on Ryman Street. Police arrived and identified the suspect.

An officer grabbed the man’s arms and told him he was under arrest. The man allegedly tried to pull at the waistband of his pants, something police thought meant he was trying to get a firearm, court documents state.

There was a short struggle but officers were able to get the gun from Dufresne’s waistband and get him in handcuffs. Police identified it as a Glock 30 .45 caliber pistol that was loaded with .45 caliber bullets.

Witnesses gave officers an account of what happened. One person said they were dancing when they brushed up against the suspect. This upset Dufresne. He lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun tucked in his waistband, according to charging documents.

The group left the first bar and headed to another. Dufresne also left the first bar and allegedly confronted them again, showing them the gun a second time.

When they tried to leave the situation again, Dufresne pulled the gun out and reportedly held it in his hand with the barrel pointed down. He started calling the group slurs, according to court filings.

The witnesses returned to the first bar and called 911. One of the them told officers they were worried the suspect was going to start shooting.

Dufresne denied being in any sort of altercation to officers, but admitted to having the gun, charging documents stated. He agreed to a breath test, and his sample returned a .223 BAC.

He appeared in court on Monday afternoon. A judge set his bail at $25,000. His conditions of release mandated he cannot possess a firearm, and has to stay out of all bars and casinos.

Dufresne’s arraignment date is set for Oct. 31 in Missoula County District Court.