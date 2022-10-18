 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend.

Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed into Missoula County on Monday.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Missoula police got calls about a man pointing a gun at people at a bar on Ryman Street. Police arrived and identified the suspect.

An officer grabbed the man’s arms and told him he was under arrest. The man allegedly tried to pull at the waistband of his pants, something police thought meant he was trying to get a firearm, court documents state. 

There was a short struggle but officers were able to get the gun from Dufresne’s waistband and get him in handcuffs. Police identified it as a Glock 30 .45 caliber pistol that was loaded with .45 caliber bullets.

People are also reading…

Witnesses gave officers an account of what happened. One person said they were dancing when they brushed up against the suspect. This upset Dufresne. He lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun tucked in his waistband, according to charging documents.

The group left the first bar and headed to another. Dufresne also left the first bar and allegedly confronted them again, showing them the gun a second time.

When they tried to leave the situation again, Dufresne pulled the gun out and reportedly held it in his hand with the barrel pointed down. He started calling the group slurs, according to court filings.

The witnesses returned to the first bar and called 911. One of the them told officers they were worried the suspect was going to start shooting.

Dufresne denied being in any sort of altercation to officers, but admitted to having the gun, charging documents stated. He agreed to a breath test, and his sample returned a .223 BAC.

He appeared in court on Monday afternoon. A judge set his bail at $25,000. His conditions of release mandated he cannot possess a firearm, and has to stay out of all bars and casinos.

Dufresne’s arraignment date is set for Oct. 31 in Missoula County District Court.

A Russian warplane has crashed into a residential area in the port city of Yeysk after suffering engine failure. At least 13 people died, three of them when they jumped from the upper floors of a nine-story apartment building. A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact. After hours of combing through debris, authorities said 13 residents, including three children, were found dead. Another 19 were hospitalized. Over 500 residents were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodations. Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a large Russian air base. Monday's accident marked the 10th reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief calls for ‘armed action’ in Haiti amid growing crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News