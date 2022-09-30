 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested following suspected machete chase in downtown Missoula

A man is in custody following allegations that he chased someone down the street in downtown Missoula with a machete on Friday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Missoula police got calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street, Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold stated in a press release.

A 41-year-old Todd Deveny was reportedly involved in an argument with several people when he pulled out a machete and starting chasing one of the individuals down the street, according to Arnold.

“A legally armed citizen intervened, holding Deveny at gunpoint until the arrival of police,” Arnold stated in the release. She wasn't sure what kind of gun was used. 

She added that the armed citizen wasn't arrested and did cooperate with investigators. 

Deveny is in custody at the Missoula jail and is facing multiple pending felony charges, Arnold said. He was previously arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal mischief on Tuesday of this week, and on assault with a weapon and assault on a peace officer charges in June of this year.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Missoula Police Detective Jeff Lloyd at 406-552-6285.

