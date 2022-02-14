Man arrested for alleged high-speed chase down Highway 93

A man is held on $250,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of leading officials on a high-speed chase Saturday morning down Highway 93 and into Frenchtown.

Vincent J. Culp, 59, is charged with six felony counts of criminal endangerment and one count of a fourth driving under the influence offense. He is also accused of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies responded for a wrong-way driver on Highway 93 North traveling southbound from the Gray Wolf Peak Casino. Law enforcement was contacted by seven callers, six of whom were victims of the incident, about an erratic driver.

The started coming in around 10:30 a.m. — they described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Dodge pickup, operated by a single older man, according to charging documents.

While en route to the scene, deputies saw the suspect vehicle pulled over with its hazard lights on near Waldo Road and Highway 93 North. As officials tried to pull it over, the driver sped up to about 70 miles per hour and evaded being stopped.

During the pursuit, the driver, later identified through his driver's license as Culp, reached up to 100 miles per hour and threw items, including pill bottles, clothing items and a knife, out of the driver’s window, according to charging documents. Deputies deployed spike strips near Cartage Road and Highway 93, but Culp turned into a Town Pump, avoiding the strips.

Culp eventually turned onto I-90 west traveling at speeds above 105 miles per hour. He swerved through both lanes of traffic and brake-checked law enforcement vehicles. He then took the Frenchtown exit and slowed to about 35 miles per hour but continued through a stop, nearly striking another driver.

Deputies were able to ram Culp’s pickup and block it in so he couldn’t flee again. He was taken into custody. He denied having consumed alcohol, but showed signs of possible inebriation. Results from a blood test have not been returned yet. Culp has three prior DUI convictions in Montana dating back to 2004.

Deputies then contacted several witnesses who described Culp’s alleged behavior, many of whom corroborated seeing a large gray pickup driving erratically. Witnesses also said Culp’s actions ran them off the road and led them to feel scared about the possibility of being hit and seriously injured and/or killed.

One couple was driving with their son to Missoula from St. Ignatius when they saw a truck run a car off the highway. The witness followed Culp into the Outpost RV Park. The witness got out of his car, then watched as the truck looped around and floored it toward him, charging documents said. The witness said the truck was less than 5 feet from striking him, and that he feared for his life. The witness’ wife also reported almost being hit.

At Culp's initial appearance Monday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court, state prosecutor Carrie Garber asked bond be set at $50,000, citing Culp’s numerous previous criminal convictions, many of which involved reckless driving and eluding law enforcement officers.

Justice of the Peace Alex Beal said the allegations in this case present a significant risk to public safety and set bond at $250,000, which includes a $30,000 bond for a separate case.

Culp's arraignment was set for Feb. 28 in Missoula County District Court. He is being represented by the public defender's office.

