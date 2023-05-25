Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Missoula police arrested a man for allegedly lighting fires and throwing gasoline toward officers on Thursday.

Sean Staples was arrested for six counts of arson and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Early on Thursday morning around 2:15 a.m., Missoula police responded to South Third Street West and Russell Street for a report of a male who had lit a tree on fire, according to a press release.

Officers made contact with the man, who threatened to cover the officers in gasoline and light them on fire.

"Mr. Staples began actively throwing gasoline in the direction of the two officers and had a lighter in his hand," the release said.

They were able to arrest Staples without injury to the officers.

Law enforcement located five additional fires along Third Street West, which were extinguished, the release said. No injuries were reported due to the fires.

During a follow-up interview, Staples admitted to putting socks in vents of homes and other exposed pipes, and claimed to have accomplished this at at least two houses, according to the release.

"This represents a significant health and safety concern," the release said, requesting residents in the Lewis and Clark neighborhood to the area of South Third and Russell streets check external vents and exhaust ports.

If an obstruction is located, residents should call 911 so evidence can be collected.

Staples is in custody at the Missoula County Detention Facility.