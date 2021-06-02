Man arrested for driving 130 mph on Highway 200

An Idaho man made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon after being arrested on suspicion of leading Montana Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase Sunday morning.

Marcus Rubin Campos, 20, has been charged with two counts of criminal endangerment, a felony, and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor.

Substitute Justice of the Peace Thorin Geist presided.

Trooper Alex Hiday was patrolling in Powell County on Highway 200 near mile marker 39 on Sunday morning when noticed a 2011 BMW traveling over the posted speed limit, at about 90 mph, charging documents said.

The driver, identified as Campos, did not yield when Trooper Hiday tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to charging documents. The car continued into Missoula County. Around mile marker 36, the car passed two other cars in a no-passing zone.

The driver continued to accelerate and at times reached speeds of about 130 mph, charging documents said. At mile marker 5.5, Campos swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting spike strips that were set out to try to stop him.