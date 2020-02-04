Man arrested for endangerment after downtown crash

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Monday after police responded to a grey passenger car high-centered on landscaping rocks near a riverside hotel in downtown Missoula.

Dispatch received reports of a similar vehicle driving erratically in the area at 2:40 p.m. Monday, Missoula Police Sgt. Matt Stonesifer said. After responding to a different report of a vehicle atop a number of large rocks near Madison Street and East Front, outside the Double Tree Hotel, officers determined the vehicle to be the same in the previous reports, Stonesifer said.

Brandon Eugene Bird was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, negligent endangerment, driving while under the influence and failure to give notice of an accident.

No one appeared injured from the incident, Stonesider said.

