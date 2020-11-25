Man arrested in connection with Missoula homicide

Missoula Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a man in downtown Missoula last Friday.

Charles Michael Covey, 44, also known as Jesse Nitcy, has been arrested in connection with the death, according to Missoula Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Travis Welsh.

Last Friday, a citizen found the body of 65-year-old Lee Nelson along the river trail on the north bank of the Clark Fork River near the old Western Montana Clinic building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Through exhaustive efforts of MPD Patrol Officers and Detectives, Covey was identified, located and subsequently interviewed," Welsh said in a statement. "He is currently awaiting arraignment for the offense of Deliberate Homicide."

Covey's arraignment is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said the Police Department would like to thank and acknowledge the community members "who recognized the severity and urgency of this incident that came forward to provide valuable surveillance video and statements."

"On behalf of the Missoula Police Department, our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Nelson," White said in a statement.

Nelson was in a wheelchair, and police have previously said a witness saw a man pushing Nelson toward the building before leaving alone.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.