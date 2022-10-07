Man arrested in Kalispell fentanyl search

A Mexican citizen faces federal drug possession charges after law enforcement seized about 12,000 fentanyl pills and more than $62,000 in cash from a vehicle in which he was a passenger.

Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto on Thursday. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich. If convicted, the charges carry a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years to life of supervised release.

Samaniego has not entered a plea on the charges as of Friday.

The federal charging affidavit states Samaniego was suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Flathead County from May 2022 until October. Federal Homeland Security investigators got a tip of a possible large load of fentanyl heading from San Diego, California to Kalispell in a black Honda Civic during the first week of October.

They located the suspect car and its owner consented to a search of the vehicle. Officers found about 12,000 blue pills known to be fentanyl under the center console, along with a pistol and more than $62,000 in cash. Samaniego was identified as a passenger in the vehicle and arrested on suspicion of being the person responsible for the drug distribution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark is prosecuting the case.