Court documents show Flathead prosecutors charged a man on Tuesday in connection to the murders of two people in Bigfork in the fall of 2022.

Derrick J. Jackson is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide along with one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, all felonies.

If convicted, Jackson faces a possible life sentence in prison.

An affidavit filed in Flathead County District Court alleges Jackson killed 62-year-old Tricia Demotts and 65-year-old Stanley Grotberg.

Flathead officials responded on Oct. 28, 2022, to Esteban Lane in Bigfork following reports of a man attempting to break into houses and cars while armed with a pistol and a power tool. Law enforcement found Jackson at the 100 block of Esteban Lane holding a power drill.

Jackson allegedly told deputies that he was trying to find relatives but didn’t give them an explanation why he was at a house on Esteban Lane, according to the affidavit. Deputies searched Jackson and found a loaded magazine for a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

They also found a prescription bottle with Stanley Grotberg’s name on it. Deputies also saw what they thought was dried blood on Jackson’s hands and pants.

Deputies went to Grotberg’s address to try to contact him. When they got there, they found Demotts and Grotberg dead. According to the affidavit, they also found .40-caliber casings in the house.

Autopsy reports stated the two died by homicide via gunshot wounds to the head. Jackson told detectives he lived with Grotberg and Demotts but didn’t disclose anything else.

Jackson is being held at the Flathead County jail on a $1.5 million bond. His initial appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.