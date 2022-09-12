Man arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault, kidnapping in downtown Missoula

A Missoula man is in custody after police arrested him on suspicion of attacking and attempting to sexually assault and kidnap a woman in downtown Missoula in August.

Cole L. Levine, 23, is charged with three felonies: attempted kidnapping, attempted sexual intercourse without consent and aggravated assault causing reasonable apprehension. He is also facing one misdemeanor charge: criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device.

On Aug. 18, Missoula police got a call just after 2 a.m. reporting a woman was assaulted near West Broadway Street and Higgins Avenue. The caller said the suspect ran on foot, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Friday.

Police spoke with two witnesses. They recalled walking north on Ryman Street when they heard a woman’s voice scream out “please help me,” charging documents state. They described seeing a man attacking a woman in an alley.

One of the witnesses yelled at the suspect, who pushed the woman to the ground, took the survivor’s phone and started to run, charging documents allege. The witness said Levine was fast but they were able to get a physical description of him.

Levine dropped his phone in the alley during the alleged attack. One of the witnesses recovered it and gave it to officers.

When they reviewed the phone, police determined it belonged to Cole Larson Levine, a New Mexico resident. Law enforcement also noticed the phone received two texts from out-of-state numbers. One message inquired if the phone’s owner needed their “services.”

A detective determined the texts were from escort services.

Police got information reporting Levine’s mother was staying at a local hotel in Missoula. They found a note in the hotel file stating she was in town to get her son moved into the University of Montana, according to charging documents. When they spoke with her, she reportedly said her son recently lost a phone.

UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz said as of Monday afternoon, Levine was no longer a registered UM student.

Police contacted the survivor, who was interviewed on Aug. 25. The woman told investigators she was downtown on Aug. 17. She left one bar to head to the next when she encountered two men, one of which was Levine, at the 300 block of Ryman street.

She was approached by the suspect and said she remembered maybe seeing him at a bar earlier in the evening.

Levine started abruptly engaging with her verbally and then forced himself on her, she told detectives. As she resisted, Levine became more forceful and drug her from the sidewalk into the alley, charging documents state. He tried to persuade her to go with him — she declined multiple times. The survivor also reported he exposed his genitals to her.

She eventually ended up on the ground when Levine allegedly squeezed her neck with his hands. When she again declined his advances, he tightened his grip on her throat and she started having trouble breathing, charging documents state.

As she tried to run away and call 911, charging documents state Levine chased, grabbed and tripped her and took her phone. Levine's phone then fell onto the ground, she told police.

She stated at some point during the incident, the suspect touched her genital area, but did not penetrate it. “It was obvious to her that his intent was to sexually assault her,” charging documents read.

Missoula police got a tip on Friday that Levine was looking to flee the country, specifically to a country that doesn’t have extradition with the United States. Levine was booked into the Missoula jail on Friday evening. He has not made an initial appearance in court yet.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office asked bail be set at $200,000.