Man arrested on suspicion of firing shots, domestic violence incident in Missoula on Sunday

A Missoula man is being held on $200,000 bond following allegations of a domestic violence incident where he shot at a woman's tires on Sunday morning in the Lewis and Clark neighborhood.

Evan D. Petroff, 33, is charged with two felonies: criminal endangerment and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, along with four misdemeanors: a second partner or family member assault offense, two criminal mischief counts and violation of a no-contact order by a person convicted of or charged with partner or family member assault.

Last Sunday around 6:54 a.m., police responded to reports of multiple shots fired at the Birchwood Meadows Apartments on 34th Street in Missoula, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County.

Officers narrowed the reports down to a specific apartment, which police had responded to previously for a partner assault charge between Petroff and the survivor. The woman said Petroff had "shot out the back of (her) tires" while she was in her truck and trying to get away from him, court filings say. Police saw multiple bullet holes in the truck's tailgate, its front passenger tire mud flap and both tires on the passenger side.

Police recovered eight bullet casings in front of the Birchwood Meadows Apartment sign.

The survivor confirmed she knew Petroff but the two didn't live together, but Petroff entered her apartment and the two got into a physical fight. She was able to push him off of her and lead him out of her house, away from her kids. She then got in her truck and slowly started to drive away, which is when she said she heard gunshots, charging documents said. She told officers she didn't think Petroff was shooting at her directly.

One of the woman's children called 911 to report the incident.

The woman disclosed Petroff deterred her from contacting 911 in past incidents using violent threats, saying he would shoot either the police or himself. She advised he was in possession of a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, charging documents said.

Officers eventually found Petroff hiding in a closet at a house on West Sussex Avenue. No gun was located on his person. In interviews with detectives, Petroff admitted to shooting several rounds at the woman's car, according to charging documents. He said he hid the gun under a porch at a house near Boyd Park, which law enforcement later recovered.

Charging documents detail two other domestic violence instances, on Jan. 13 and Feb. 24, where Petroff is accused of having violent interactions with the same woman. He was charged with partner or family member assault and criminal mischief and given a no-contact order.

At Petroff's initial appearance on Tuesday, Missoula County Deputy Attorney Mark Handelman asked Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway to set bail at $100,000.

"Finally things escalated to where (Petroff) brought a gun into the domestic violence cycle," Handelman said, adding this case has reached the pinnacle of the lethality assessment. The public defender's office requested a lower bond for Petroff.

Holloway doubled the state's request for bail.

If Petroff posts bond and is released from custody, he is ordered to have no contact with the survivor and other witnesses, including her children, and to stay away from the 34th Street residence.

Petroff's arraignment hearing is set for March 28 in Missoula County District Court.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.