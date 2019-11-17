Deputies with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of assault and over a half dozen other crimes Sunday, after a Lolo resident held him at gunpoint prior to their arrival.
According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lewis Washburn, 49, faces three felonies that include assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment after allegedly attempting to run a woman off the road, following her to a residence that she shared with one other in Lolo and driving into their front porch with his vehicle.
“It’s possible that car could have gone through the house,” said Sgt. Ryan Prather of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.
Prather said that the woman, who has not been identified, was driving on Highway 93 South when Washburn started to follow her a little before 8 a.m. While trying to push her off the road, Prather said Washburn damaged her vehicle.
According to Prather, Washburn then followed the woman home, driving his Audi into a stairwell leading up to the house. He climbed onto the roof of her vehicle and started throwing “random objects,” striking at least one person.
You have free articles remaining.
The owner of the house then emerged with a firearm, Prather said, and contained Washburn until deputies came to the scene. Prather said that the woman and homeowner were both “pretty shaken up,” but otherwise uninjured.
The investigation is still ongoing, but Prather said the two Lolo residents told authorities they had no prior relationship of any kind with Washburn.
Prather said the stairwell will need to be rebuilt, but “nothing was damaged that can’t be fixed.”
According to the Missoula County jail roster, Washburn was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He had previously been charged in Missoula County with a DUI in 2017, and Ravalli County with theft and forgery in 2018.
Washburn will appear in court Nov. 18.