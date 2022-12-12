Man arrested on suspicion of strangling woman, holding her captive in Seeley Lake

A man is facing seven charges after he was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting a woman in Seeley Lake last week.

James. G. Burleson, 50, is charged with two felony counts: aggravated assault and first offense strangulation of a partner or family member. He’s also charged with five misdemeanors: first offense partner or family member assault, unlawful restraint, criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device and two counts of criminal mischief.

On Saturday, Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence report in Seeley Lake.

A woman told dispatchers Burleson strangled and beat her three days prior, on Dec. 7. The woman called from a family member’s phone because Burleson took hers from her in an effort to prevent her from reporting the allegations sooner, according to an affidavit filed on Monday.

Burleson recently returned to Montana from Alabama. He wanted to retrieve a van.

When Burleson learned the woman had contact with another man, he “‘freaked out,’ ‘choked her,’ and kept her captive in her travel trailer on (Dec. 7), through the following day,” charging documents read.

In that time, the woman said Burleson physically abused her, including dragging her out into the snow, putting her in a headlock and strangling her. The woman disclosed Burleson strangled her at least four times and said she was worried about dying, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 8, the woman went with Burleson to a nearby grocery store. He was supposed to also take her to the Seeley-Swan Medical Center, but she knew he wouldn’t actually do it, she told officials. She got away, went inside to get assistance and was able to get an ambulance to take her to Missoula, according to the affidavit.

A Missoula Sheriff’s Office sergeant located Burleson, who denied he kept the woman captive in the trailer and said he didn't have the survivor's phone. He didn’t disclose anything else.

A family member of the survivor’s contacted law enforcement on Friday, Dec. 10 and said Burleson sent her a photo of him burning the survivor’s belongings. The sergeant went to check out the reported burning and found the items still on fire, which included clothing items, papers and photographs. Burleson was arrested earlier in the day on outstanding warrants.

The Montana Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent Burleson. Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal set bail at $75,000.

Strangulation is a significant predictor of future lethal violence, and if someone has been strangled by a partner in the past, their risk of being killed by them is 10 times higher, according to Just Response, a project by the Office on Violence Against Women in the U.S. Department of Justice.