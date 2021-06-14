 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man back in custody after allegedly escaping from pre-release center
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Man back in custody after allegedly escaping from pre-release center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man is back in custody after allegedly walking away from the Missoula County Pre-Release Center at Mullan Road on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Luis Enrique Zayas, 36, failed to be at his designated place for community service on Friday morning and didn’t return to the pre-release center later that afternoon, according to a news release from Missoula Correctional Services. He had last been seen about 10 a.m. A warrant for felony escape was issued.

He was located and arrested in the area by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Zayas has a felony conviction out of Lewis and Clark County, the release said. He is serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated assault.

zayas

Luis Enrique Zayas, 36. 
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News