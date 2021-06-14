Man back in custody after allegedly escaping from pre-release center

A man is back in custody after allegedly walking away from the Missoula County Pre-Release Center at Mullan Road on Friday.
Luis Enrique Zayas, 36, failed to be at his designated place for community service on Friday morning and didn’t return to the pre-release center later that afternoon, according to a news release from Missoula Correctional Services. He had last been seen about 10 a.m. A warrant for felony escape was issued.
He was located and arrested in the area by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Zayas has a felony conviction out of Lewis and Clark County, the release said. He is serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated assault.
