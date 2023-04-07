A felony charge has been filed against a man after he was arrested on suspicion of killing someone in the Snowbowl parking lot on Wednesday night.

Gregg A. Hancock, 49, is charged with one felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

Hancock was released on his own recognizance from jail despite a $100,000 bail request from state prosecution, Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings said.

A call came into 911 Wednesday evening about a suspect car that was allegedly spinning circles in the parking lot when it struck a pedestrian, pinning the person between two vehicles, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Missoula County on Friday.

Missoula County sheriff’s deputies responded along with Montana Highway Patrol and emergency services. They saw a group of people administering CPR on a man near a pickup truck. A trooper and medical staff unsuccessfully tried to revive the man.

The trooper looked around and saw someone on the ground crying. The person crying “was identified as the suspect driver who was driving a green GMC Sonoma,” the affidavit reads.

The GMC was registered to Hancock, law enforcement determined.

“The male who had been crying kept saying he had killed his friend,” the affidavit reads. He walked to the trooper’s car and identified himself as Hancock, according to charging documents, and explained he had been drinking and was spinning circles in the Snowbowl lot.

“(The) defendant saw his friend and decided to mess with him by driving towards him,” the affidavit alleges. When he hit the brakes, the car slid into the man, pinning him to the back of another pickup.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper notified Hancock he would be investigated for a DUI. He was subsequently arrested.

Deputies spoke to witnesses, some of whom were in the same group as Hancock and the person who died. Law enforcement determined both men and their friends were drinking after skiing at the mountain, and noted seeing beer cans scattered around the scene, according to charging documents.

Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway presided at Hancock’s initial appearance on Friday afternoon. She released Hancock to pre-trial supervision, and he was placed on continuous alcohol monitoring. He will be seen for an arraignment hearing on April 17 in Missoula County District Court.