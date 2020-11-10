Man charged with assault with weapon, airsoft pistol

A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday night by Missoula police after he pointed a pistol at his family, a weapon police later found was an airsoft pistol, according to an affidavit filed in Missoula Justice Court.

Barry Ray Bush was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, a felony; partner or family member assault (third subsequent offense), a felony; and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, a misdemeanor.

A probable cause affidavit detailed that Bush’s mother, her friend and Bush's daughter were present when he got in an argument with his mother regarding a computer speaker that she thought he stole from her.

He then retrieved a black pistol and began waving it around, pointing it at his mother and her friend and causing the mother to fear for her life, according to the affidavit.

The mother called 911, and at 8:24 p.m. Saturday, Missoula police arrived to the 500 Block of West Kent Ave., where an officer met Bush’s mother’s friend who was under distress, the court document said.

