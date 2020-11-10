Man charged with assault with weapon, airsoft pistol

A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday night by Missoula police after he pointed a pistol at his family, a weapon police later found was an airsoft pistol, according to an affidavit filed in Missoula Justice Court.
Barry Ray Bush was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, a felony; partner or family member assault (third subsequent offense), a felony; and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, a misdemeanor.
A probable cause affidavit detailed that Bush’s mother, her friend and Bush's daughter were present when he got in an argument with his mother regarding a computer speaker that she thought he stole from her.
He then retrieved a black pistol and began waving it around, pointing it at his mother and her friend and causing the mother to fear for her life, according to the affidavit.
The mother called 911, and at 8:24 p.m. Saturday, Missoula police arrived to the 500 Block of West Kent Ave., where an officer met Bush’s mother’s friend who was under distress, the court document said.
She told the officer that “He (Bush) racked a gun” and pointed it at her, according to the affidavit. The officer was told by dispatchers that Bush had prior history with law enforcement at the same address and also had a history of assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, non-compliance with law enforcement, and possession of weapons, the affidavit said.
Bush, carrying a small dog, then walked towards the officer in the street, and an officer pulled a pistol on him after Bush did not comply to put his hands up, the court record said. The affidavit said Bush then put down the dog and threw “a small object” at an officer.
Bush was shot with a taser by police after he did not comply to get on his knees, and he fell backward, according to the court record.
Bush reportedly told officers he was off his medication and “not in a right state of mind.” Officers confirmed that Bush had at least two prior convictions for partner/family member assault.
Officers later located the weapon inside the home, which was identified as a Sig Sauer airsoft pistol.
Bush was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on Saturday night and is being held on two $50,000 bonds.
