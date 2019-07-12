A Missoula man and his wife were apprehended Thursday on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine at their home across the street from Target Range School.
Jerred "Jerry" Taylor, 46, is charged in Missoula County Justice Court with sale of dangerous drugs near school property, while his wife Julie Taylor, 42, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs.
The pair was arrested Thursday as the Missoula Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on their home. Two children were removed from the residence and taken by a separate caregiver, prosecutors said in charging documents.
Jerry Taylor, during an interview at the police station, identified areas in the house where law enforcement would find methamphetamine, authorities said. Upon searching the home, county and federal law enforcement reported finding meth in those places, as well as a pipe, a set of digital scales, numerous baggies and some powdery residue.
Missoula County prosecutors asked that Taylor be released on his own recognizance as long as he remain subject to pretrial supervision's random drug tests. Julie Taylor was also released.