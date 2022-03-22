Man convicted in Nicole Waller disappearance appeals to Supreme Court

A man is appealing a conviction for killing his former on-and-off partner in 2013 to the Montana Supreme Court, according to an appellate brief filed on Monday. He is also asking for a new trial.

Cody Wayne Johnston was found guilty in October 2016 in a four-day jury trial of one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

Nicole Waller, a 31-year-old mother of three, disappeared Feb. 14, 2013, on her way to Kalispell from Fairview, after telling family and friends she was coming home after breaking up with Johnston, according to court records. That same day, authorities found her car on the side of a road near Poplar on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. She was reported missing two days later, the Missoulian reported in 2017.

Johnston was charged in connection to Waller’s disappearance in August 2015.

Several agencies investigated Waller’s disappearance, including the Fort Peck Tribes Criminal Investigations; Flathead, Richland and Roosevelt county sheriff’s offices; Sidney and Fairview police departments; the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Johnston was handed a life sentence to the Montana State Prison following the 2016 conviction. He has maintained his innocence in the case throughout the criminal justice process.

The appellant’s opening brief, filed by Johnston’s attorney Joseph Howard on Monday, alleges that misconduct on the part of state prosecution during the trial violated Johnston's rights. It further raises issue with Johnston’s defense attorneys, who the brief says did not object to the prosecution when they should have.

The brief contends the prosecutor in question, Brant Light, inserted his personal opinion as to Johnston’s credibility and guilt and attacked his character in closing arguments. Light died in December 2020.

“The prosecutor’s decision to repeatedly inject these character flaws and shortcomings into the State’s closing clearly invited the jury to scrutinize and consider Johnston’s character in determining his innocence or guilt,” the brief reads.

It goes on to say the state's closing arguments "improperly inflame(d) the passions of the jury where (it) repeatedly and explicitly appealed to its sympathies for Waller and her family. These emotional appeals were clearly calculated to produce a dramatic and emotional impact on the jury." The brief provides an example of "inflaming passions" when the prosecutor highlighted Waller's unknown whereabouts in saying "her body now rests in some dirty and disrespectful location."

The appeal’s argument cites the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee that criminal defendants receive a fair trial by jury and says the prosecution’s alleged misconduct may be grounds for reversing the conviction and granting a new trial.

The second prong of the appeal is that the Office of the Public Defender attorneys Clark Matthews and Casey Moore provided ineffective assistance of counsel. Specifically, Johnston says they failed to object to prosecution’s misconduct when appropriate. The brief argues the attorneys pursued a "strategy" of foregoing objections during closing, something that wasn't reasonable and allowed Light to inundate the state's closing arrangements with his personal opinion and commentary.

A response brief from the state has not been filed yet.

