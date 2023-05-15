A crash on Sunday evening in Missoula left one 49-year-old man dead and a 7-year-old injured.

At 11:11 p.m. on Sunday night, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by the 49-year-old Missoula man, was heading north on Coal Mine Road. It failed to maneuver a turn on the road, slid off and overturned, according to a fatal crash report from Montana Highway Patrol.

The driver was ejected, and it’s unknown whether the 7-year-old male passenger was ejected too. Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the report.

Both people were transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to highway patrol. Road conditions were dry.