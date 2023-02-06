A man police say was burglarizing a Missoula home on Sunday afternoon is dead after he was shot by a homeowner.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula police responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street for a burglary in progress and shots-fired call, according to Missoula Police spokesperson Whitney Bennett.

The homeowner encountered a man trying to enter the house.

"The homeowner provided multiple warnings for the male to stop," Bennett said. The man broke through the outer screen door and the homeowner shot the man multiple times.

Officers tried to resuscitate the suspected burglar. Medical arrived at the scene and brought the man to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where he died of the gunshot wounds.

Bennett said the coroner will release the name of the man at a later time.