An Oregon man who is accused of burying an infant alive in the woods near Lolo Hot Springs pleaded not guilty to felony charges against him on Tuesday.
Francis Charlton Crowley, 32, appeared via videoconference at his arraignment in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday morning. He is charged with felony assault on a minor and felony criminal endangerment. Both charges carry a maximum possible penalty of 10 years in confinement and a $50,000 fine.
After he pleaded not guilty, Judge Karen Townsend scheduled his omnibus hearing for Sept. 11 and a trial-scheduling conference for later in October.
According to court documents, on Sunday, July 8, Crowley allegedly buried a 5-month-old boy in his care under a pile of sticks and debris in the woods near Lolo Hot Springs. Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies spoke with Crowley after the child was reported missing, but he allegedly appeared to be on drugs and was unable to take officers to the infant’s location.
An intensive search commenced, involving the sheriff’s department, U.S. Forest Service officers, Missoula Search and Rescue, the Bureau of Land Management and the Montana Highway Patrol.
At about 2:30 a.m., nearly nine hours after being buried, the infant was found by a sheriff’s deputy and a Forest Service officer. The temperature during the search hovered around 46 degrees. The baby, clad only in a soiled, wet onesie when found, has since recovered and is doing well in the care of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Crowley had spent time in the Missoula County Detention Center after being arrested in June on a fugitive warrant from Oregon.