Man detained at Missoula courthouse lawn released

The man police briefly detained Friday had run into the crowd from the alley on the east side of the courthouse and onto the lawn chased by several others before being taken away by law enforcement. A protester said the brief incident was the most intense she had witnessed over the course of her three days there.

Hebert said just one other person had been cited in connection with the demonstration.

"A week ago, yesterday, there was one person that was arrested for some disorderly stuff," Hebert said. He said the man went onto West Broadway and refused to get out of the street.

"He was basically just taken before the Municipal Court, and I believe he was released on his own recognizance," he said.

The sergeant said he does not believe any other arrests or citations had taken place.

He also said diverse groups, Black Lives Matter organizers and people who are openly carrying weapons at the protest, had been talking and working together during the demonstration.

