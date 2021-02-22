Man dies after being hit by train in Lake County

A man died Sunday after he was hit by a train in Lake County.
David John Matt, 46, was pronounced dead on scene after being hit by a train while walking, according to a Monday release from Lake County Sheriff-Coroner Donald R. Bell. Matt’s body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Ashley Nerbovig
Crime and Courts Reporter
