Man dies after falling in Glacier park

A climbing accident resulted in a fatality when a 20-year-old male fell from a ridge known as the Dragon’s Tail in Glacier National Park on Tuesday evening, according to a news release Wednesday from the park.

The identity of the man was not immediately released. A Glacier spokesperson declined to identify the city or state the man was from pending wider notification to family.

The Dragon's Tail is a steep, off-trail climbing route southwest of Mount Reynolds near Logan Pass. The climber fell several hundred feet toward Hidden Lake around 7:30 p.m., according to the news release. Search and rescue efforts began immediately after Glacier National Park dispatchers received the report of his fall. Two Bear Air located the man, determined he was deceased, and recovered the body.