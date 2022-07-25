Man dies at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, investigation underway

A man is dead following an accident at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell over the weekend.

Brian Blackmore, a 52-year-old California resident, lost his life around 9 a.m. on Sunday, according to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. When law enforcement arrived to the horse competition event center, they found Blackmore dead.

The victim's body was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for investigation into cause of death. The release didn't mention if an animal was involved.

Rebecca Farm Spokesperson Sara Busse said the victim was not a rider, but someone in attendance at a weekend event at Rebecca Farm.

"We are saddened to share that on the morning of July 24 we were made aware of what appears to be a tragic accidental death on our property," a statement from the farm read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased’s family, and out of respect for them, we have no further comment."