Man dies following Missoula vehicle-pedestrian crash

A man has died following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Missoula more than a week ago.
On Jan. 21, Missoula police were called to an injury crash involving a car and pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The man, 60, passed away about a week later. The crash is now considered a fatal crash and has been reported to the state as such, the release said. An investigation is active and ongoing.
The driver was identified at the crash scene. He was traveling alone and did not sustain any injuries.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today