Man dies following Missoula vehicle-pedestrian crash

A man has died following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Missoula more than a week ago.

On Jan. 21, Missoula police were called to an injury crash involving a car and pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The man, 60, passed away about a week later. The crash is now considered a fatal crash and has been reported to the state as such, the release said. An investigation is active and ongoing.

The driver was identified at the crash scene. He was traveling alone and did not sustain any injuries.

