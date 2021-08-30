 Skip to main content
Man dies from injuries after Missoula Sheriff's deputies fire shots
Man dies from injuries after Missoula Sheriff's deputies fire shots

A man died from his injuries after being shot by Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday evening.

At about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the Southside Road area in Missoula County. Reports said a man was swinging a machete and making lethal threats, a Sunday evening news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies made unsuccessful de-escalation and communication efforts. After the man did not comply with verbal directives from officials, deputies used a “less lethal option to gain compliance.” This effort was also unsuccessful.

The release did not specify how long deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation or what the "less lethal option" used was.

Shots were then fired by deputies, injuring the man. Deputies immediately administered medical aid and requested Emergency Medical Services, the release said. The victim was transported by air to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Our Deputies are faced with difficult and sometimes dangerous situations such as the incident this evening,” Missoula Sheriff TJ McDermott said in the release. “We recognize the profound impacts these tragic events have on our Deputies and all those involved. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the suspect involved in this incident.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation at the Montana Department of Justice is investigating this incident.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

