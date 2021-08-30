Man dies from injuries after Missoula Sheriff's deputies fire shots

A man died from his injuries after being shot by Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday evening.

At about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the Southside Road area in Missoula County. Reports said a man was swinging a machete and making lethal threats, a Sunday evening news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies made unsuccessful de-escalation and communication efforts. After the man did not comply with verbal directives from officials, deputies used a “less lethal option to gain compliance.” This effort was also unsuccessful.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release did not specify how long deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation or what the "less lethal option" used was.

Shots were then fired by deputies, injuring the man. Deputies immediately administered medical aid and requested Emergency Medical Services, the release said. The victim was transported by air to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.