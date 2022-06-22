Man dies in Flathead River rafting accident

A man died in a Flathead River rafting accident on Tuesday.

Three people were on a raft in the Middle Fork of the Flathead River on Tuesday when the raft rolled in the rapids below Moccasin Creek. The call came in in the late afternoon, Flathead County Undersheriff Wayne Dubois said.

The man, 43, was killed and his body was retrieved downstream near the golf course.

The other two occupants in the raft were able to get to shore, Dubois said. All three were wearing personal flotation devices.

The sheriff's office encourages the public to remember the danger the river poses right now. Water levels are extremely high, temperatures are cold and there is a large amount of debris.

