Man drowns in pond following Missoula police chase

An investigation has been launched after a police chase on Saturday evening in Missoula ended in a man drowning.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. on 11th Street West after the driver of the vehicle failed to yield during a routine traffic stop, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. A pursuit was initiated, leading law enforcement on a chase outside of city limits into the county. Missoula police lost the car briefly, and then moments later located it again and the pursuit re-engaged.

The vehicle then drove into a field near Target Range Elementary, Arnold said. Officers were able to get the car to pause, but then the driver maneuvered it into a pond nearby. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Missoula police then decided to stop the pursuit, Arnold said. No weapons were used and no shots were fired.

A short while later, Missoula police on duty in the area saw the suspect car in the pond and the driver swimming in the water. Police and members of other community agencies attempted to guide the man to shore using verbal direction but the suspect swam away from them, Arnold said.

He disappeared underwater and soon after his body was recovered by the Missoula Search and Rescue dive team.

The name of the deceased has not been released, and the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is handling the investigation.

