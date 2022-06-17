 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man drowns in Rock Creek Thursday

  • 0

A man drowned in a rafting accident on Rock Creek, west of Philipsburg, on Thursday afternoon.

Granite County 911 got a call around 1:47 p.m. that a raft that had capsized near the Hog Back on Rock Creek, according to Sheriff Scott Dunkerson.

A 72-year-old man from Minnesota was thrown from the raft into the water. He was wearing a life jacket, Dunkerson said. He drowned at the scene despite bystanders' resuscitative efforts to revive him.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, Dunkerson said. The name of the deceased hasn't been released yet.

Water levels in Rock Creek are running about 1,800 cubic feet per second on Friday, roughly 500 cfs above the median flow for this time of year. Dunkerson advised anyone floating or rafting to use life jackets and extreme caution.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tourists flock to 780-foot glass bridge across canyon in country of Georgia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News