Man faces multiple charges in Missoula domestic violence incident

A man was arrested in Missoula after a survivor reported to law enforcement he threatened to harm her multiple times.

Lyle S. St. Goddard Jr. is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and six misdemeanors: first-offense partner or family member assault, endangering the welfare of children, criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device, first-offense privacy in communications, criminal mischief and stalking.

Early Friday morning, Missoula police were dispatched to a call from a woman saying St. Goddard had threatened to kill her and throw her off a balcony, according to charging documents.

The woman told officers she was living with St. Goddard up until about a week prior when he returned to Browning. On the morning of the incident, the woman and her 1-year-old baby were asleep when she heard the door open.

St. Goddard had been sending her multiple threatening text messages, including one saying "I'm coming for you two," charging documents read. Because of this, the woman panicked.

He started grabbing at her and she tried to fight him off to protect the baby. When she reached for her phone to call 911, St. Goddard took it and threw it in the toilet and subsequently broke two computers. She reported he also hit her in the face. She went to her bedroom to text 911 and heard St. Goddard saying "I could just throw you off the balcony" and "I told you I was going to come after you."

According to charging documents, the survivor was holding the baby throughout the altercation and said St. Goddard easily could have injured him, too. She also told law enforcement he had threatened to light her parents' house on fire and harm her dad. Police confirmed over the last several days, St. Goddard sent the woman over 100 texts and called her more than 200 times.

St. Goddard was released on his own recognizance and placed on GPS monitoring. He was ordered to return to Browning and have no contact with the survivor.

There are many resources available in Missoula for domestic violence survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

The University of Montana Student Advocacy Resource Center also provides support for survivors of violence and harassment. They offer free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.

