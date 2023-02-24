A man is facing an attempted deliberate homicide charge after he was arrested on suspicion of running over and injuring a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on Feb. 16.

Jason A. Miller is charged with three felonies: attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment and criminal mischief resulting in a loss of more than $1,500. If convicted of all charges, Miller faces a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in the state prison.

Trooper Lewis Johnson, 36, was severely injured near Eureka after he was hit by a pickup, according to officials.

Lincoln County charging documents allege that last month, Miller failed to report to probation and parole. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office got an alert that Miller was staying in Flathead County and selling fentanyl.

On Feb. 16, after an arrest warrant was issued for Miller. At 2:30 p.m., a deputy alerted that he located Miller. The deputy said Miller refused to stop and took off in a pickup truck, traveling south on Highway 37.

Deputies and Johnson pursued Miller, who allegedly drove at speeds between 65 and 100 miles per hour. Miller turned off Highway 37, according to the affidavit, onto a U.S. Forest Service road. The pickup stopped in a snow-covered area.

Johnson drove past Miller’s car and stopped about 30 to 40 yards away. Johnson and a deputy got out of the cars and walked to Miller’s car with their weapons drawn, the affidavit reads. Miller drove his car out of the snow.

“The defendant accelerated towards Trooper Johnson, who was standing near the rear of his own patrol vehicle,” the affidavit reads. “The defendant struck Trooper Johnson, then ran him over with the defendant’s pickup and fled up the Camp 32 road.”

Medical services were immediately called for the hurt trooper.

Miller was apprehended shortly after, but not before he allegedly rammed into a game warden’s truck. Miller made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Justice Court on Thursday. His bail is currently set at $1.5 million.

Johnson has been recovering at Logan Health in Kalispell. He sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg and severe spinal trauma. His wife, Kate Johnson, who is also an MHP trooper, thanked medical staff profusely for the care given to her husband.

A public support rally for Lewis Johnson is planned for Sunday in Kalispell at Logan Health.