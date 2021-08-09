Man facing felony charge for Reserve Street Bridge shooting in Missoula

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Reserve Street Bridge area on Friday morning, Aug. 6.

Timothy Allen Clark, 61, is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center on a felony charge of assault with a weapon charge. He has not yet appeared in court.

Missoula Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired near Daly's Bacon near the intersection of Mullan and Reserve about 10:30 a.m. and arrested Clark.

"Evidence was collected from the incident, including a weapon," said police spokesperson Lydia Arnold. "Missoula police officers and detectives did interview and release some people during the incident."

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation into the incident is still open, she noted.

The incident backed up traffic along the bridge.

On Monday, crews working for the Montana Department of Transportation began installing a fence around the Reserve Street Bridge. The land under the bridge is mostly owned by the state and it is illegal to camp there. However, the area has long been a haven for unhoused people.

