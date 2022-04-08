Man found guilty of raping 75-year-old woman in Missoula

After an hour of deliberation, a Missoula jury convicted a man on Friday morning of raping a 75-year-old woman at her house.

Pitaskummapi Green, 29, was found guilty of one count of sexual intercourse without consent. He faces a possible life sentence. Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks presided.

Testimonies and charging documents corroborated that in the early morning on Dec. 10, 2020, Green showed up to her apartment on Third Street. Green knew the survivor through friends and family members.

The survivor was sleeping when Green arrived. Green took a shower in her apartment and invited the survivor to participate, which alarmed her. She waited while he finished bathing. Green came out of the bathroom, pulled a blanket and clothing off the survivor and raped her. She made it clear throughout the assault she did not give Green consent, court filings say.

Green's defense counsel attributed the case to the survivor being embarrassed about what they described as a consensual sexual interaction between Green and the survivor. According to charging documents, Green told officers he had been on a multi-day binge-drinking episode and didn't remember much of what happened.

The major DNA profile found in evidence on the survivor’s genitals belonged to Green, Joseph Pasternak, a Forensic DNA Analyst at the Montana State Crime Lab, confirmed at the trial.

Loved ones of the survivors, Elizabeth Wilks, Sara Williamson and Stacy Peters, agreed the defense relied heavily on victim-shaming in their arguments. They said defense tried to blame the woman for not physically defending herself from Green.

"For them to say that she didn't push back or push him away is absolutely ridiculous," Wilks said. "Her shoulders and chest were so sore and for months and months from trying to push him away."

The family hopes Green will be handed the maximum possible sentence.

"I think (the verdict) is going to provide a start of healing," Williamson said. "Together our family is going to heal. It was just really tough going through this whole process"

The three thanked the police officers, victim advocates and Lowney for their support during the 16-month criminal justice process.

Sentencing set for July 13 on Missoula County District Court. Green is ordered to undergo a psychosexual evaluation. He was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and is being held without bail pending sentencing.

