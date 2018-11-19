A Missoula man will spend nearly six years in federal prison for probation violations and firearms charges stemming from a high-speed chase in January.
William Dale Newhoff, Jr., was sentenced on Friday to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release after being convicted of possessing a firearm while he was prohibited from doing so.
Earlier Friday, a different federal judge, in a different federal case, sentenced Newhoff to 18 months in prison and revoked his supervised release status following two firearms violation convictions in one case and an escape conviction in a separate case.
Newhoff was involved in an armed manhunt in East Missoula in January. Missoula County sheriff's deputies eventually caught Newhoff after four hours, finding him in a mobile home during a door-to-door search.
Newhoff was a federal fugitive and had fled from county law enforcement and U.S. marshals on Jan. 30 in a stolen vehicle, at one point driving through a church parking lot and over a berm, damaging a house and crashing into a tree in the process. He was arrested without incident.
His criminal history includes a 2009 escape from Mineral County jail, which earned him a nine-month sentence in federal prison. He was listed as absconding from the supervision of the Billings office of probation and parole ahead of the chase in January.